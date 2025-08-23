Left Menu

Gogoi Demands Toll Suspension on Assam's Deplorable Highways

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has urged Union Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari to suspend toll collection on the state's highways until necessary repairs are made. Gogoi highlighted the worsening conditions of NH-27 and NH-37, which pose safety risks and result in travel delays, amid public dissatisfaction.

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi called on Union Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari to halt toll collection on several of the state's highways, citing the urgent need for repairs. Gogoi's appeal comes as public discontent grows over infrastructure issues on key stretches of NH-27 and NH-37.

In his letter, Gogoi criticized the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for continuing to collect tolls despite hazardous conditions, including deep potholes and uneven road surfaces leading to accidents and long delays. The situation has sparked protests, with calls for intervention intensifying amid wider economic pressures.

Referencing a recent Supreme Court ruling on similar issues elsewhere, Gogoi argued that the legitimacy of toll regimes depends on providing safe travel. He emphasized the need for immediate action, urging the suspension of tolls until roads are fixed and highways deemed safe for motorists.

