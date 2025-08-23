Left Menu

Key Operative of Aman Sahu Gang Extradited from Azerbaijan

Sunil Kumar, also known as Mayank Singh, a key member of the Aman Sahu gang, was extradited from Azerbaijan after a coordinated operation by CBI, Jharkhand Police, and Interpol. Kumar, accused of extortion targeting business owners and contractors, faces multiple charges across Indian states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 15:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Jharkhand Police, in collaboration with the CBI and Interpol, have successfully extradited Sunil Kumar, alias Mayank Singh, a prominent member of the Aman Sahu gang, from Azerbaijan. The operation culminated with his arrival in Mumbai on August 23, 2025.

Kumar, who stands accused in multiple extortion cases across several Indian states, was apprehended in Azerbaijan following a sagacious investigation spearheaded by Interpol and the CBI's International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU). A Red Notice facilitated the swift extradition process.

The gang, led by Aman Sahu, has been under scrutiny for operating an organized crime syndicate targeting business personnel, coal transporters, and railway contractors through intimidating WhatsApp messages. This development marks a critical step towards dismantling their network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

