Key Operative of Aman Sahu Gang Extradited from Azerbaijan

In a significant breakthrough, the Jharkhand Police, in collaboration with the CBI and Interpol, have successfully extradited Sunil Kumar, alias Mayank Singh, a prominent member of the Aman Sahu gang, from Azerbaijan. The operation culminated with his arrival in Mumbai on August 23, 2025.

Kumar, who stands accused in multiple extortion cases across several Indian states, was apprehended in Azerbaijan following a sagacious investigation spearheaded by Interpol and the CBI's International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU). A Red Notice facilitated the swift extradition process.

The gang, led by Aman Sahu, has been under scrutiny for operating an organized crime syndicate targeting business personnel, coal transporters, and railway contractors through intimidating WhatsApp messages. This development marks a critical step towards dismantling their network.

(With inputs from agencies.)