Dramatic Nighttime Clashes: Police Nab Notorious Criminals in Uttar Pradesh

In a decisive crackdown on crime, police in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar apprehended two notorious criminals following separate fierce encounters on Friday night. Both fugitives, sought for a series of heinous offenses, were wounded during the operations and taken into custody.

In Meerut, Waseem Qureshi, wanted in a cow slaughter case and carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, was arrested after a gunfight with police near the Shekhpuri Bambha crossing. Qureshi, who opened fire on officers during a routine check, was injured in the leg during the shootout, according to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra.

Elsewhere, in Muzaffarnagar, police apprehended Ravi, a criminal with a bounty of over Rs 1 lakh, after a brief exchange of fire at Bagowali Chowk on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. He was wanted for numerous crimes, including a high-profile robbery involving Rs 11 lakh. Both criminals remain hospitalized under police guard.

(With inputs from agencies.)