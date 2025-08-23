Left Menu

Dramatic Nighttime Clashes: Police Nab Notorious Criminals in Uttar Pradesh

Police in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar managed to capture two notorious criminals after separate encounters on Friday evening. The operations left both fugitives, wanted for multiple offenses including murder and robbery, injured. The arrests highlight the intensifying efforts to curb crime in the region.

Updated: 23-08-2025 15:43 IST
In a decisive crackdown on crime, police in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar apprehended two notorious criminals following separate fierce encounters on Friday night. Both fugitives, sought for a series of heinous offenses, were wounded during the operations and taken into custody.

In Meerut, Waseem Qureshi, wanted in a cow slaughter case and carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, was arrested after a gunfight with police near the Shekhpuri Bambha crossing. Qureshi, who opened fire on officers during a routine check, was injured in the leg during the shootout, according to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra.

Elsewhere, in Muzaffarnagar, police apprehended Ravi, a criminal with a bounty of over Rs 1 lakh, after a brief exchange of fire at Bagowali Chowk on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. He was wanted for numerous crimes, including a high-profile robbery involving Rs 11 lakh. Both criminals remain hospitalized under police guard.

