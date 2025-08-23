Union Law Minister Champions 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill Amid Opposition Criticism

On Saturday, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal defended the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill as progressive legislation and questioned whether the opposition was aligning with corruption by criticizing it.

Meghwal remarked on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's past and called for opposition support instead of critique. He dismissed concerns about misuse, accusing detractors of not reading the bill thoroughly.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented three bills targeting leaders with serious charges, prompting opposition protests. Meghwal highlighted recent military valor and promoted environmental efforts through a tree planting initiative, alongside senior minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

