Union Law Minister Champions 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill Amid Opposition Criticism

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal staunchly defends the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, labeling it as progressive despite opposition critique. The bill, which targets arrested leaders, sparked controversy. Meghwal emphasized the nation's growth reflected in military achievements and environmental commitments, urging tree plantation in his mother's name initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal defended the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill as progressive legislation and questioned whether the opposition was aligning with corruption by criticizing it.

Meghwal remarked on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's past and called for opposition support instead of critique. He dismissed concerns about misuse, accusing detractors of not reading the bill thoroughly.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented three bills targeting leaders with serious charges, prompting opposition protests. Meghwal highlighted recent military valor and promoted environmental efforts through a tree planting initiative, alongside senior minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

