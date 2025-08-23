Left Menu

Child Abduction Shocks Mathura Station

A one-year-old girl was abducted from Mathura Junction Railway Station while her family was asleep. The suspect fled on a train. Police have CCTV evidence and are actively searching for the suspect and child with multiple teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded at Mathura Junction Railway Station when a one-year-old girl was abducted while her family was asleep. The suspect reportedly escaped on a train, leaving the family and authorities in distress.

The mother, Pooja, noticed a man carrying her daughter and immediately raised the alarm, awakening her husband Anand and other passengers. Despite the commotion, the abductor managed to board the Sampark Kranti Express and flee the scene.

Authorities have retrieved CCTV footage capturing the suspect with the child. Efforts are underway, with three police teams actively searching for the missing child and abductor, according to Station House Officer Yadram Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

