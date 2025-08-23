Left Menu

Chief Justice's Insights: Determination Over Degrees

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai emphasizes hard work, commitment, and determination as keys to professional success rather than examination results. During a law school celebration, he highlighted the paradigm shift in legal education and the importance of practical training for students over traditional academic rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:47 IST
Chief Justice's Insights: Determination Over Degrees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, underscored the importance of determination, hard work, and commitment over traditional exam results in achieving professional success. Speaking at the golden jubilee of V M Salgaocar College of Law in Miramar, he reflected on his own education, emphasizing perseverance as a critical factor for success in the legal profession.

Gavai shared personal anecdotes from his law school days, noting that while he was a bright student, he often skipped classes. He emphasized the significance of practical-oriented training in modern legal education and encouraged current law students to learn from young lawyers' arguments in moot courts.

Addressing challenges in legal education, he urged improvements in infrastructure, faculty quality, and curriculum design in law schools across India. Gavai also stressed the need to ensure that legal aid reaches remote areas, highlighting that knowledge of legal rights is vital for effective remedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025