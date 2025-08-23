Chief Justice's Insights: Determination Over Degrees

Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, underscored the importance of determination, hard work, and commitment over traditional exam results in achieving professional success. Speaking at the golden jubilee of V M Salgaocar College of Law in Miramar, he reflected on his own education, emphasizing perseverance as a critical factor for success in the legal profession.

Gavai shared personal anecdotes from his law school days, noting that while he was a bright student, he often skipped classes. He emphasized the significance of practical-oriented training in modern legal education and encouraged current law students to learn from young lawyers' arguments in moot courts.

Addressing challenges in legal education, he urged improvements in infrastructure, faculty quality, and curriculum design in law schools across India. Gavai also stressed the need to ensure that legal aid reaches remote areas, highlighting that knowledge of legal rights is vital for effective remedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)