Assam's Bold Stance: Sarma Dismisses Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind's Demands

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remains unfazed by Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind's call for his resignation following eviction drives in the state. Sarma openly criticized the prominent Muslim organization's president, Mahmood Madani, asserting his commitment to protecting Assam's land and native people.

The evictions, which have displaced over 50,000 people, predominantly Bengali-speaking Muslims, have drawn severe criticism from Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind. They accuse the state government of acting with religious prejudice. Meanwhile, Sarma emphasizes the importance of preserving Assamese cultural and territorial integrity.

Addressing the accusations, Sarma defended his administration's actions, outlining efforts to eliminate unauthorized land occupation across various public and religious heritage sites. Despite the controversy, he maintains his resolve to continue these drives, which he argues are crucial for the state's future security.

(With inputs from agencies.)