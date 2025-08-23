CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

On Saturday, a CBI team conducted a raid at the residence of TMC MLA Dr. Sudipto Roy in North Kolkata as part of an ongoing investigation into financial irregularities linked to medical equipment purchases at the state-run R G Kar hospital, an official revealed.

Though Roy was absent during the raid, officials also visited his nursing home and examined related documents. In September 2024, the CBI questioned Roy regarding the 'larger conspiracy' implicated in the murder-rape of a woman doctor at the hospital, who had reportedly discovered extensive procurement irregularities.

The tragic incident saw the doctor’s body discovered with injuries at the hospital on August 9 of the previous year. A civic volunteer from Kolkata Police was apprehended and subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment. Acting on Calcutta High Court’s orders, the CBI took over the case's investigation shortly after the crime occurred.

