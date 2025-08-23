Left Menu

CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

CBI officials raided TMC MLA Dr. Sudipto Roy's residence in Kolkata over alleged financial misappropriations in medical equipment purchases at R G Kar hospital. Previously questioned in a related murder-rape case, Roy's role as the former chairman of the hospital's oversight committee has been under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-08-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 20:13 IST
CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations
CBI Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, a CBI team conducted a raid at the residence of TMC MLA Dr. Sudipto Roy in North Kolkata as part of an ongoing investigation into financial irregularities linked to medical equipment purchases at the state-run R G Kar hospital, an official revealed.

Though Roy was absent during the raid, officials also visited his nursing home and examined related documents. In September 2024, the CBI questioned Roy regarding the 'larger conspiracy' implicated in the murder-rape of a woman doctor at the hospital, who had reportedly discovered extensive procurement irregularities.

The tragic incident saw the doctor’s body discovered with injuries at the hospital on August 9 of the previous year. A civic volunteer from Kolkata Police was apprehended and subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment. Acting on Calcutta High Court’s orders, the CBI took over the case's investigation shortly after the crime occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CCPA Slaps Fine on VLCC for Misleading Slimming Ads

CCPA Slaps Fine on VLCC for Misleading Slimming Ads

 India
2
NHAI Terminates Bhuni Toll Plaza Contract, Fines Agency ₹20 Lakh for Misconduct

NHAI Terminates Bhuni Toll Plaza Contract, Fines Agency ₹20 Lakh for Miscond...

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Explosion Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Explosion Claims Lives

 India
4
Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Rajasthan

Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manufacturers turn to AI to combat global supply chain disruptions

Rural electrification powers education gains across the Global South

Why future artificial general intelligence may not seek power like humans?

Bullying and cyberbullying demand stronger, enforceable EU education policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025