Bail Denied: High Court Rejects Plea of Shivam Dubey in Bikru Massacre Case

The Allahabad High Court has denied bail to Shivam Dubey, an accused in the 2020 Bikru massacre case. Dubey, an associate of gangster Vikas Dubey, misled the court by concealing his criminal history. The court emphasized that he can reapply for bail after some time has passed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 24-08-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 24-08-2025 09:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has denied the bail application of Shivam Dubey, also known as Dalal, who is accused in the 2020 Bikru massacre. The incident involved the killing of eight police officers, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, by criminal Vikas Dubey.

Counsel for the Uttar Pradesh government argued against the bail, asserting that Shivam filed a misleading affidavit that omitted his criminal history, including a pending case under the Gangster Act for which he was sentenced on September 5, 2023.

The court highlighted the deceptive nature of Shivam's affidavit and ruled against his bail request, noting that a subsequent petition could be filed after a significant period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

