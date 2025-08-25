Left Menu

TMC MLA's Attempted Escape in ED Raid: A Dramatic Pursuit Over Alleged School Recruitment Scam

TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate during a raid in West Bengal concerning alleged school recruitment irregularities. Saha, who attempted to flee, was pursued and caught in a field. The ED is probing money laundering linked to the scam, while CBI investigates its criminal elements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-08-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 12:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha attempted to evade authorities during an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid linked to alleged school recruitment irregularities in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. According to officials, as the ED conducted searches at Saha's residence in Burwan and properties of his in-laws in Raghunathganj, Saha tried to escape by scaling his home's boundary wall but was apprehended in a field, covered in mud.

The raid, which also targeted the residence of Saha's personal assistant in Birbhum, followed a tip-off about monetary transactions purportedly linked to the recruitment scam. During the operation, Saha threw his mobile phone into a nearby pond to destroy evidence. However, the ED successfully retrieved both recovered devices, which will undergo forensic examination.

Previously, the CBI had arrested Saha in April 2023 over alleged involvement in the recruitment irregularities but released him on bail in May. The ED is now investigating potential money laundering issues related to the scam, while the CBI focuses on uncovering its criminal connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

