Dramatic River Rescue: Man's Life-Saving Change of Heart
Sundar, a 50-year-old man from Vrindavan, attempted to end his life by jumping into the Yamuna River. However, he changed his mind and was rescued after a passerby alerted the police. Constable Vishal Tomar and driver Naresh Kumar heroically saved him using a rope amidst rapid water flow.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events in Mathura's Vrindavan area, 50-year-old Sundar jumped into the Yamuna River intending to take his own life. However, a last-minute change of heart saw him calling for help instead.
Passerby Bhura Singh heard the distress calls and quickly informed the authorities. Sundar had jumped after a family argument, explained SHO Sanjay Pandey from the Vrindavan Police Station. Grasping onto a bridge pillar for survival, Sundar decided he wanted to be rescued.
The swift response of the police saved the day. Constable Vishal Tomar and driver Naresh Kumar, aided by a rope, ventured into the river despite its rapid flow. With Sundar's grip weakening, the timely intervention prevented a tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)