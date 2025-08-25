Dramatic River Rescue: Man's Life-Saving Change of Heart

In a dramatic turn of events in Mathura's Vrindavan area, 50-year-old Sundar jumped into the Yamuna River intending to take his own life. However, a last-minute change of heart saw him calling for help instead.

Passerby Bhura Singh heard the distress calls and quickly informed the authorities. Sundar had jumped after a family argument, explained SHO Sanjay Pandey from the Vrindavan Police Station. Grasping onto a bridge pillar for survival, Sundar decided he wanted to be rescued.

The swift response of the police saved the day. Constable Vishal Tomar and driver Naresh Kumar, aided by a rope, ventured into the river despite its rapid flow. With Sundar's grip weakening, the timely intervention prevented a tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)