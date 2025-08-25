Left Menu

Dramatic River Rescue: Man's Life-Saving Change of Heart

Sundar, a 50-year-old man from Vrindavan, attempted to end his life by jumping into the Yamuna River. However, he changed his mind and was rescued after a passerby alerted the police. Constable Vishal Tomar and driver Naresh Kumar heroically saved him using a rope amidst rapid water flow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 25-08-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 12:22 IST
Dramatic River Rescue: Man's Life-Saving Change of Heart
Sundar
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Mathura's Vrindavan area, 50-year-old Sundar jumped into the Yamuna River intending to take his own life. However, a last-minute change of heart saw him calling for help instead.

Passerby Bhura Singh heard the distress calls and quickly informed the authorities. Sundar had jumped after a family argument, explained SHO Sanjay Pandey from the Vrindavan Police Station. Grasping onto a bridge pillar for survival, Sundar decided he wanted to be rescued.

The swift response of the police saved the day. Constable Vishal Tomar and driver Naresh Kumar, aided by a rope, ventured into the river despite its rapid flow. With Sundar's grip weakening, the timely intervention prevented a tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fitch Maintains India's 'BBB-' Rating Amid Robust Growth Prospects

Fitch Maintains India's 'BBB-' Rating Amid Robust Growth Prospects

 India
2
Indonesian Protests Surge Against Legislators' Lavish Pay

Indonesian Protests Surge Against Legislators' Lavish Pay

 Indonesia
3
Delhi High Court Refuses to Stay Trial Against Gautam Gambhir in Drug Distribution Case

Delhi High Court Refuses to Stay Trial Against Gautam Gambhir in Drug Distri...

 India
4
Unveiling the Checua: A Lost Lineage in Colombian History

Unveiling the Checua: A Lost Lineage in Colombian History

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025