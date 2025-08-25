Mass Pro-Palestinian Rallies Sweep Australia Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Thousands of Australians took to the streets on Sunday in pro-Palestinian rallies, as tensions escalate between Israel and Australia following the latter's decision to recognize a Palestinian state, organisers reported.

Palestine Action Group, which coordinated more than 40 nationwide protests, said around 350,000 people participated, with significant turnouts in major cities including Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne. In contrast, police estimates placed the Brisbane crowd at approximately 10,000. Protesters, waving Palestinian flags, demanded an end to violence in Gaza and called for government sanctions against Israel.

Despite some Jewish organizations in Australia supporting the rallies, others, such as Alex Ryvchin of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, criticized them for creating unsafe environments. The demonstrations follow recent diplomatic strains after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor government extended conditional recognition to Palestinian statehood, souring ties with Israel.

