Mass Pro-Palestinian Rallies Sweep Australia Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Thousands of Australians participated in pro-Palestinian rallies amid tensions between Israel and Australia over the government's move to recognize Palestine. Organized by Palestine Action Group, these protests drew massive crowds nationwide, highlighting the strain in diplomatic ties following recent recognitions by countries like France and Britain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of Australians took to the streets on Sunday in pro-Palestinian rallies, as tensions escalate between Israel and Australia following the latter's decision to recognize a Palestinian state, organisers reported.

Palestine Action Group, which coordinated more than 40 nationwide protests, said around 350,000 people participated, with significant turnouts in major cities including Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne. In contrast, police estimates placed the Brisbane crowd at approximately 10,000. Protesters, waving Palestinian flags, demanded an end to violence in Gaza and called for government sanctions against Israel.

Despite some Jewish organizations in Australia supporting the rallies, others, such as Alex Ryvchin of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, criticized them for creating unsafe environments. The demonstrations follow recent diplomatic strains after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor government extended conditional recognition to Palestinian statehood, souring ties with Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

