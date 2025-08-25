Left Menu

Tragedy on Yamuna: Man's Desperate Plunge Amid Family Dispute

A young man named Rithik jumped into the Yamuna River in Delhi after an argument with his sister during a video call. Following a reportedly depressive period, rescue operations by NDRF and other agencies are underway, though he remains missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:46 IST
Tragedy on Yamuna: Man's Desperate Plunge Amid Family Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old man named Rithik leapt into the Yamuna River from a bridge in southeast Delhi, caught on a video call with his sister, police reported on Monday.

The incident unfolded at around 11:20 pm Sunday, following a dispute between Rithik and his sister, leading him to take the drastic step, authorities confirmed.

Efforts by rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force, have been ongoing, with search operations initiated within 20 minutes of the incident. However, as of Monday morning, the man remains untraced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unity in National Interest: Rekha Gupta's Call to Action

Unity in National Interest: Rekha Gupta's Call to Action

 India
2
Triumphant Tally: Indian Shooters Shine at Asian Championships

Triumphant Tally: Indian Shooters Shine at Asian Championships

 India
3
Flipkart Black: A New Era of Premium Digital Experiences

Flipkart Black: A New Era of Premium Digital Experiences

 Global
4
Rohit Sharma on Test Cricket: A Tale of Preparation and Perseverance

Rohit Sharma on Test Cricket: A Tale of Preparation and Perseverance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025