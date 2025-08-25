Tragedy on Yamuna: Man's Desperate Plunge Amid Family Dispute
A young man named Rithik jumped into the Yamuna River in Delhi after an argument with his sister during a video call. Following a reportedly depressive period, rescue operations by NDRF and other agencies are underway, though he remains missing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:46 IST
- Country:
- India
A 21-year-old man named Rithik leapt into the Yamuna River from a bridge in southeast Delhi, caught on a video call with his sister, police reported on Monday.
The incident unfolded at around 11:20 pm Sunday, following a dispute between Rithik and his sister, leading him to take the drastic step, authorities confirmed.
Efforts by rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force, have been ongoing, with search operations initiated within 20 minutes of the incident. However, as of Monday morning, the man remains untraced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lightbridge IT Park Achieves Platinum Green Rating in Mumbai
Tragic Leap: 21-Year-Old Dives Off Bridge Amid Family Call
Tragedy Strikes: Railway Bridge Collapse in China
Building Bridges in Health: South-South Collaboration in Research and Innovation
Jabalpur's Urban Marvel: India's Longest Single-Span Cable-Stayed Bridge Opens