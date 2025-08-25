Tragedy on Yamuna: Man's Desperate Plunge Amid Family Dispute

A 21-year-old man named Rithik leapt into the Yamuna River from a bridge in southeast Delhi, caught on a video call with his sister, police reported on Monday.

The incident unfolded at around 11:20 pm Sunday, following a dispute between Rithik and his sister, leading him to take the drastic step, authorities confirmed.

Efforts by rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force, have been ongoing, with search operations initiated within 20 minutes of the incident. However, as of Monday morning, the man remains untraced.

(With inputs from agencies.)