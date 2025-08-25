Farmers Rally for Nation-Wide Minimum Support Price Reform

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, leader of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, declared on Monday that the demand for a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for crops extends beyond Haryana and Punjab, resonating with farmers nationwide.

This statement was made during the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Jantar Mantar, where concerns were raised about legal MSP guarantees, exclusion of agriculture sectors from US trade agreements, and the withdrawal of police cases from the 2020-21 protests.

The SKM called for significant attendance, promising a peaceful assembly to demonstrate unity among farmers across the country, nearly four years after the seminal protest movement in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)