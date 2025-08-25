Switzerland Seeks to Ease U.S. Tariff Pressures with Strategic Offer

Switzerland is proactively working to alleviate the burden of a 39% tariff imposed by the United States, reportedly due to concerns over the trade deficit. The Swiss government intends to offer increased defense spending and facilitate greater market access for U.S. energy, according to insider sources.

Switzerland has set an early September target to finalize its new proposal amid pressure from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who wants deals concluded by October. The proposal may include allowing more U.S. liquefied natural gas sales and opening additional market areas to U.S. interests.

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter faced criticism after her call with President Trump, where she argued against the tariffs. With the Swiss economy ministry stating commitment to resolve the situation, officials acknowledge the delicate timing and strategy needed to present the new offer successfully.

