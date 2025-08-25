Left Menu

Switzerland Seeks to Ease U.S. Tariff Pressures with Strategic Offer

Switzerland is crafting a new business proposition for the U.S. to reduce a hefty 39% tariff, including increased defense spending and opening markets for U.S. energy. The move follows U.S. criticism of a trade deficit. Swiss officials aim to finalize the offer by early September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:13 IST
Switzerland Seeks to Ease U.S. Tariff Pressures with Strategic Offer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Switzerland is proactively working to alleviate the burden of a 39% tariff imposed by the United States, reportedly due to concerns over the trade deficit. The Swiss government intends to offer increased defense spending and facilitate greater market access for U.S. energy, according to insider sources.

Switzerland has set an early September target to finalize its new proposal amid pressure from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who wants deals concluded by October. The proposal may include allowing more U.S. liquefied natural gas sales and opening additional market areas to U.S. interests.

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter faced criticism after her call with President Trump, where she argued against the tariffs. With the Swiss economy ministry stating commitment to resolve the situation, officials acknowledge the delicate timing and strategy needed to present the new offer successfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unity in National Interest: Rekha Gupta's Call to Action

Unity in National Interest: Rekha Gupta's Call to Action

 India
2
Triumphant Tally: Indian Shooters Shine at Asian Championships

Triumphant Tally: Indian Shooters Shine at Asian Championships

 India
3
Flipkart Black: A New Era of Premium Digital Experiences

Flipkart Black: A New Era of Premium Digital Experiences

 Global
4
Rohit Sharma on Test Cricket: A Tale of Preparation and Perseverance

Rohit Sharma on Test Cricket: A Tale of Preparation and Perseverance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025