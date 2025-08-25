BJP Defends Controversial Bills Amidst Opposition Uproar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come under intense scrutiny as it attempts to push through three contentious bills designed to facilitate the removal of key arrested political figures such as the prime minister and chief ministers. The government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, argues that these bills are fundamental to cleansing Indian politics of corruption and ensuring good governance.

The bills propose the removal of officials who have been under arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious charges, a measure the opposition has fervently challenged. The opposition claims this move is a ploy to destabilize governments and threatens democratic rights. They argue that the power should rest with the citizens, not with investigating agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Despite fierce protests, including opposition MPs tearing up copies of the draft laws, the bills have been forwarded to a Joint Committee of Parliament for further examination. The committee is tasked with reviewing the proposals and is expected to report its findings by the upcoming session in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)