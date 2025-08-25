U.S. Citizen Charged with Espionage: Military Secrets Exposed to China?

German federal prosecutors charged a U.S. citizen on Monday, alleging he offered sensitive military information to Chinese intelligence. The individual, identified as Martin D. due to German privacy laws, reportedly reached out to Chinese state bodies in the summer of 2024.

At the time of the alleged espionage, Martin D. was employed by a U.S. military contractor at a base in Germany, according to a statement released by the prosecutors.

He has been held in pre-trial detention since his arrest in November, as the investigation into his supposed activities continues.