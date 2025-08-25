Double Life Sentence in Heinous Hosdurg Abduction and Assault Case

A Fast Track Special Court has handed down a double life sentence to a 40-year-old man, P A Saleem, for the brutal abduction and rape of a nine-year-old girl in Hosdurg in May 2024. The court has ensured Saleem will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Saleem, from Napoklu in Karnataka's Kodagu district, was convicted under numerous sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. Alongside imprisonment, the court imposed a hefty fine totalling Rs 71,000. Judge Suresh P M delivered the sentences, including multiple prison terms and fines under various IPC sections.

Special Public Prosecutor Gangadharan highlighted the critical role of the victim's identification and DNA evidence in securing the conviction. The trial saw a thorough examination of witnesses, documents, and evidence, culminating in a robust judicial resolution. Saleem also faces another pending case under the POCSO Act.