Left Menu

Double Life Sentence in Heinous Hosdurg Abduction and Assault Case

A Fast Track Special Court sentenced P A Saleem to double life imprisonment for abducting and raping a nine-year-old girl in Hosdurg. Convicted under multiple IPC sections and the POCSO Act, Saleem also received fines and will serve life in prison. His sister was fined for aiding him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kerala | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:38 IST
Double Life Sentence in Heinous Hosdurg Abduction and Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Fast Track Special Court has handed down a double life sentence to a 40-year-old man, P A Saleem, for the brutal abduction and rape of a nine-year-old girl in Hosdurg in May 2024. The court has ensured Saleem will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Saleem, from Napoklu in Karnataka's Kodagu district, was convicted under numerous sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. Alongside imprisonment, the court imposed a hefty fine totalling Rs 71,000. Judge Suresh P M delivered the sentences, including multiple prison terms and fines under various IPC sections.

Special Public Prosecutor Gangadharan highlighted the critical role of the victim's identification and DNA evidence in securing the conviction. The trial saw a thorough examination of witnesses, documents, and evidence, culminating in a robust judicial resolution. Saleem also faces another pending case under the POCSO Act.

TRENDING

1
RBI Governor Calls for Robust Financial and Corporate Partnership to Drive Economic Growth

RBI Governor Calls for Robust Financial and Corporate Partnership to Drive E...

 India
2
Weight Woes: Neha Sangwan Faces Two-Year Ban Post World Championship Disqualification

Weight Woes: Neha Sangwan Faces Two-Year Ban Post World Championship Disqual...

 India
3
Indian Banks' Push for M&A Funding: A New Era for Corporate Growth

Indian Banks' Push for M&A Funding: A New Era for Corporate Growth

 India
4
Allegations of 'Vote Theft': Congress Marches in Protest

Allegations of 'Vote Theft': Congress Marches in Protest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025