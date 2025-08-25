India and Fiji Seal Comprehensive Partnership During PM Rabuka’s First India Visit

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Hon’ble Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji, Mr. Sitiveni Rabuka, paid his first official visit to India from 24–26 August 2025. Accompanied by his spouse, Fiji’s Health Minister Mr. Antonio Lalabalavu, and a high-level delegation, Prime Minister Rabuka’s visit marked a new chapter in India–Fiji relations, strengthening cooperation across strategic, developmental, cultural, and security domains.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Modi warmly welcomed his Fijian counterpart, reflecting on the longstanding ties between India and Fiji, rooted in history, culture, and people-to-people connections. Discussions between the two leaders covered the full spectrum of bilateral relations—from defence and healthcare to agriculture, renewable energy, and education—while also addressing regional and global challenges.

The leaders took note of the growing momentum in exchanges, recalling President Droupadi Murmu’s historic visit to Fiji in 2024 and the successful hosting of the 12th World Hindi Conference in Nadi in 2023. They reaffirmed their resolve to build a broad-based and forward-looking partnership, highlighting sectors such as defence, health, agro-processing, trade, SMEs, cooperatives, culture, sports, and skill development.

Honouring Shared Heritage

The deep-rooted historical ties between India and Fiji were underscored through recognition of the Girmitiyas—over 60,000 Indian indentured labourers who migrated to Fiji between 1879 and 1916. Their contribution to Fiji’s multicultural identity was recalled with pride. Rabuka also acknowledged India’s participation in Fiji’s 146th Girmit Day commemoration in May 2025, reaffirming the emotional and cultural bridge between the two nations.

Defence, Security, and Counterterrorism Cooperation

Both leaders condemned terrorism “in all its forms” and strongly denounced the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives. They agreed on a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, pledging to counter radicalization, cut terror financing, and cooperate in capacity-building.

Defence ties received a significant boost with the outcomes of the inaugural Joint Working Group on Defence, covering UN peacekeeping, military medicine, white shipping data sharing, and training for Fijian forces. India committed to strengthening Fiji’s maritime security, including its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Announcements included:

Gifting of two ambulances to Fiji’s military,

Establishment of a defence wing in India’s High Commission in Suva ,

Setting up a Cyber Security Training Cell in Fiji ,

A planned Indian naval port call to Fiji.

Health and Development Partnership

Healthcare emerged as a pillar of cooperation, with agreements to:

Build a 100-bedded Super Specialty Hospital in Suva under India’s grant-in-aid programme,

Establish Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Fiji for affordable medicines,

Implement telemedicine through India’s e-Sanjeevani platform ,

Organize a 2nd Jaipur Foot Camp ,

Support Fiji’s health services through the ‘Heal in India’ programme.

On development, the signing of the Tubalevu Village Ground Water Supply Project marked Fiji’s first Quick Impact Project under India’s Pacific development commitments, ensuring clean water access.

Climate Action and Renewable Energy

Both leaders reaffirmed climate action as a shared priority, with Fiji’s active role in the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), and the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA). India committed to supporting Fiji through capacity-building, solar deployment, and resilience initiatives.

They also underlined the potential of biofuels and renewable energy in ensuring sustainable growth, rural development, and reduced emissions across the Pacific region.

Trade, Agriculture, and Economic Cooperation

India and Fiji expressed intent to expand bilateral trade and investment. Fiji granted market access for Indian ghee, while both sides explored new opportunities in supply chain resilience and economic diversification.

Agriculture cooperation deepened with India gifting 12 agricultural drones, two soil testing labs, and 5 MT of cowpea seeds to support Fiji’s food security. India also pledged specialized training for Fiji’s sugar sector through the ITEC programme and an expert deputation to the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

Agreements were also signed between Indian and Fijian institutions in areas including banking, rural development, IT skilling, trade standards, and pharmaceuticals.

Cultural and People-to-People Ties

The visit also celebrated shared cultural heritage. India deputed a Hindi-Sanskrit teacher to the University of Fiji, extended training for Fijian Pundits, and announced International Geeta Mahotsav celebrations in Fiji in 2025.

On migration and mobility, the leaders signed a Declaration of Intent to facilitate the movement of professionals and students between the two nations. Sports cooperation was highlighted with India agreeing to send a cricket coach to help develop Fiji’s cricket talent, while both sides recognized growing enthusiasm for rugby in India.

Regional and Global Cooperation

At the global level, the leaders emphasized their commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Fiji expressed interest in joining India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), while Rabuka highlighted his vision of an “Ocean of Peace” in the Pacific.

On multilateral reforms, Fiji strongly backed India’s candidature for UN Security Council Permanent Membership and its non-permanent seat for 2028–29. Both sides reiterated their support for Global South cooperation, with Rabuka appreciating India’s leadership in convening the Voice of Global South Summits.

Prime Minister Rabuka expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Government and people of India and invited Prime Minister Modi to undertake an official visit to Fiji.

This visit not only reaffirmed the historical bonds between the two nations but also charted a comprehensive roadmap for future cooperation, covering security, climate resilience, economic growth, healthcare, and culture, ensuring that India and Fiji remain partners in prosperity, peace, and sustainability.