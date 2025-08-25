Crackdown in Kondapur: Rave Party Busted by Telangana's Anti-Narcotics Wing

In a decisive move against narcotics, Telangana's Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), in collaboration with local police, raided a rave party in Kondapur, leading to the arrest of six individuals. The raid exposed a network involved in the trafficking and consumption of illicit drugs.

During the operation, conducted on Sunday, authorities seized significant quantities of illegal substances, including 20 grams of cocaine, eight Ecstasy pills (20 grams), and 3 grams of MDMA. The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate detailed these findings in a release on Monday.

The arrested parties include two drug peddlers from Andhra Pradesh, a student acting as a transporter, and three consumers. The prime accused, labeled as the kingpin, reportedly acquired cocaine from a source in Bengaluru and facilitated meetings between users, partaking in the illicit activities themselves.

(With inputs from agencies.)