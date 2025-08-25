GeM Achieves ₹15 Lakh Crore GMV, Redefining Public Procurement

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM), India’s flagship digital procurement platform, has crossed a historic milestone of ₹15 lakh crore in cumulative Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) since its inception in 2016. This landmark achievement reflects the platform’s growing role as a cornerstone of transparent, efficient, and inclusive governance in India.

A Decade of Digital Procurement Transformation

Established in 2016, GeM was envisioned as a one-stop online marketplace to streamline government procurement. Over the past nine years, it has evolved into a robust, transparent, and technology-driven system that connects government buyers with a diverse range of sellers—including Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), startups, women-led businesses, SC/ST entrepreneurs, and Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

By embedding accountability and reducing bureaucratic hurdles, GeM has become a trusted platform that fosters ease of doing business, promotes competition, and ensures value for taxpayer money.

Voices from the Leadership

Marking the milestone, Shri Mihir Kumar, CEO of GeM, said: “Crossing the ₹15 lakh crore GMV milestone is a testimony to the trust our stakeholders have placed in GeM. This success belongs to the lakhs of sellers and buyers who have transformed the way public procurement is carried out in India. Our focus will continue to be on deepening inclusivity, simplifying processes and fostering innovation so that opportunities reach every corner of the country. Together, we are building a transparent, accountable and digitally empowered procurement ecosystem aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat.”

Key Achievements of GeM’s Journey

GeM’s rapid growth underscores its ability to integrate inclusivity with efficiency. Some of the platform’s standout achievements include:

Expanding Access: Opening government procurement to lakhs of sellers across diverse sectors, from traditional manufacturers to new-age startups.

Empowering MSEs & Women Entrepreneurs: Enabling greater participation of smaller enterprises, women-led businesses, and marginalized communities.

Ensuring Transparency: Embedding accountability and fairness at every stage of the procurement cycle through digital tools.

Driving Digital Governance: Reinforcing the government’s Digital India vision by fostering large-scale adoption of digital processes in procurement.

Beyond Procurement: A Tool for Empowerment

Each transaction on GeM represents more than just a business deal—it symbolizes efficiency, accountability, and empowerment. By lowering entry barriers and offering a level playing field, the platform has created space for innovation and entrepreneurship at the grassroots level.

For small businesses and SHGs, GeM has provided direct access to government buyers—an opportunity previously limited to large vendors. This has not only enhanced income opportunities but also contributed to equitable economic growth.

Aligning with National Vision

GeM’s growth trajectory is closely aligned with the government’s broader agenda of Viksit Bharat (Developed India). As the country aims to modernize governance and empower citizens through technology, platforms like GeM stand as examples of how policy, digital tools, and inclusive frameworks can transform entire sectors.

The Road Ahead

Looking forward, GeM’s focus will remain on:

Deepening inclusivity to bring more underserved communities into the procurement ecosystem.

Strengthening innovation by integrating emerging technologies such as AI and blockchain to enhance transparency.

Sustaining efficiency by further simplifying processes and scaling adoption across states and sectors.

The crossing of the ₹15 lakh crore milestone is not only a measure of GeM’s scale but also a validation of its role as a catalyst for digital governance, equitable growth, and national transformation.