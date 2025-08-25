Left Menu

Outcry Over Nasser Hospital Attack in Gaza

British Foreign Minister David Lammy condemned Israel's strike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza, which killed at least 20 people, including five journalists. Lammy called for a ceasefire. Journalists from major news outlets were among the casualties. Israel's military confirmed the strike and initiated an internal inquiry.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy expressed deep concern on Monday after a devastating attack by Israel on Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza resulted in the deaths of at least 20 individuals, including five journalists.

Lammy emphasized the need for protections for civilians, healthcare workers, and journalists, urging an immediate ceasefire in the volatile region.

The journalists who lost their lives were working for Reuters, the Associated Press, Al Jazeera, and other prominent media outlets. Israel's military acknowledged the incident, stating it would conduct an internal investigation while asserting it does not specifically target journalists.

