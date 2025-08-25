Dramatic Scam Unveiled: Delhi Police Arrest 'Confidence Trickster' Duo
Delhi Police arrested two men and are searching for a juvenile after they conned a commuter. The scammers lured him into helping a boy and stole his phone and cash. They used his account details to buy a bicycle and defraud others. Two main culprits were caught near Gurudwara Sisganj Sahib.
In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Police have apprehended two men believed to be involved in a cleverly orchestrated scam, while their young accomplice remains at large. The suspects managed to dupe a commuter in east Delhi, compelling him to part with his phone and some cash, officials unveiled on Monday.
The sequence of deceit unfolded on August 23 when Md Owais, a resident from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, encountered a boy at the Mandi House Metro Station. The boy spun a tale of an escape from Haryana with alleged stolen money, prompting the victim to comply with the scheme that soon ensued.
A calculated series of events led the victim to reveal his phone password and UPI PIN. The major crime culminated at Laxmi Nagar Metro station, where the accused fled with Owais's iPhone. Law enforcement tracked the phone, making arrests near Gurudwara Sisganj Sahib, exposing a larger plot involving multiple scams.
