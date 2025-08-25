Dramatic Scam Unveiled: Delhi Police Arrest 'Confidence Trickster' Duo

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Police have apprehended two men believed to be involved in a cleverly orchestrated scam, while their young accomplice remains at large. The suspects managed to dupe a commuter in east Delhi, compelling him to part with his phone and some cash, officials unveiled on Monday.

The sequence of deceit unfolded on August 23 when Md Owais, a resident from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, encountered a boy at the Mandi House Metro Station. The boy spun a tale of an escape from Haryana with alleged stolen money, prompting the victim to comply with the scheme that soon ensued.

A calculated series of events led the victim to reveal his phone password and UPI PIN. The major crime culminated at Laxmi Nagar Metro station, where the accused fled with Owais's iPhone. Law enforcement tracked the phone, making arrests near Gurudwara Sisganj Sahib, exposing a larger plot involving multiple scams.

