Left Menu

Dramatic Scam Unveiled: Delhi Police Arrest 'Confidence Trickster' Duo

Delhi Police arrested two men and are searching for a juvenile after they conned a commuter. The scammers lured him into helping a boy and stole his phone and cash. They used his account details to buy a bicycle and defraud others. Two main culprits were caught near Gurudwara Sisganj Sahib.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:18 IST
Dramatic Scam Unveiled: Delhi Police Arrest 'Confidence Trickster' Duo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Police have apprehended two men believed to be involved in a cleverly orchestrated scam, while their young accomplice remains at large. The suspects managed to dupe a commuter in east Delhi, compelling him to part with his phone and some cash, officials unveiled on Monday.

The sequence of deceit unfolded on August 23 when Md Owais, a resident from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, encountered a boy at the Mandi House Metro Station. The boy spun a tale of an escape from Haryana with alleged stolen money, prompting the victim to comply with the scheme that soon ensued.

A calculated series of events led the victim to reveal his phone password and UPI PIN. The major crime culminated at Laxmi Nagar Metro station, where the accused fled with Owais's iPhone. Law enforcement tracked the phone, making arrests near Gurudwara Sisganj Sahib, exposing a larger plot involving multiple scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Attack: Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strikes

Tragic Attack: Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strikes

 Global
2
Key Bureaucratic Movements Reshape Indian Governance

Key Bureaucratic Movements Reshape Indian Governance

 India
3
A Pivotal Vote: French Socialists' Stand on Prime Minister's Future

A Pivotal Vote: French Socialists' Stand on Prime Minister's Future

 France
4
U.S. Open Showdown: Sinner and Swiatek Lead Exciting Lineup

U.S. Open Showdown: Sinner and Swiatek Lead Exciting Lineup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025