Strengthening Ties: India and Fiji Partnership Paves Path for Development

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized India's commitment to share its digital initiatives with Fiji and enhance cooperation in health and economic development. Highlighting the strong ties and contributions of the Girmitiya community, Murmu announced the signing of an MoU for a super-speciality hospital as a milestone in health cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed India's willingness to share its digital financial systems, including UPI and Aadhaar, with Fiji to bolster economic development and financial inclusion.

In a meeting with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, Murmu highlighted the importance of capacity building and announced a major healthcare partnership through a newly signed MoU for a super-speciality hospital in Fiji.

She commended the significant contributions of the Girmitiya community in maintaining strong cultural ties and influencing Fiji's diverse society and economy, lauding recent efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

