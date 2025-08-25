Strengthening Ties: India and Fiji Partnership Paves Path for Development

President Droupadi Murmu expressed India's willingness to share its digital financial systems, including UPI and Aadhaar, with Fiji to bolster economic development and financial inclusion.

In a meeting with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, Murmu highlighted the importance of capacity building and announced a major healthcare partnership through a newly signed MoU for a super-speciality hospital in Fiji.

She commended the significant contributions of the Girmitiya community in maintaining strong cultural ties and influencing Fiji's diverse society and economy, lauding recent efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.

