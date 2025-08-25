Deadly Strikes: Journalists and Civilians Killed in Hospital Attack

On Monday, a missile strike by Israel on a hospital in Gaza resulted in the deaths of at least 20 people, local health officials reported. Notably, the attack also claimed the lives of several journalists who were present at the scene following an earlier missile strike.

The assault on the Nasser Hospital building in Khan Younis marked one of the deadliest incidents targeting healthcare facilities during the ongoing 22-month conflict, which erupted after a Hamas-led attack in October 2023. This strike is part of Israel's plans to expand its military operations.

The attack underscored the dire situation faced by hospitals in Gaza, which are grappling with overwhelming casualties and a looming famine. The wider conflict has made it exceptionally hazardous for both medical and media professionals operating in the region.