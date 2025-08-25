Left Menu

Deadly Strikes: Journalists and Civilians Killed in Hospital Attack

An Israeli missile attack on a Gaza hospital killed at least 20 people, including media workers. The strike, part of a broader offensive, came as journalists and rescuers responded to the initial hit. The conflict has severely impacted healthcare facilities, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, a missile strike by Israel on a hospital in Gaza resulted in the deaths of at least 20 people, local health officials reported. Notably, the attack also claimed the lives of several journalists who were present at the scene following an earlier missile strike.

The assault on the Nasser Hospital building in Khan Younis marked one of the deadliest incidents targeting healthcare facilities during the ongoing 22-month conflict, which erupted after a Hamas-led attack in October 2023. This strike is part of Israel's plans to expand its military operations.

The attack underscored the dire situation faced by hospitals in Gaza, which are grappling with overwhelming casualties and a looming famine. The wider conflict has made it exceptionally hazardous for both medical and media professionals operating in the region.

