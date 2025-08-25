KZN Premier Ntuli Pushes to Fast-Track Infrastructure for Growth and Jobs

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) government has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating infrastructure delivery as a cornerstone of the province’s economic recovery and growth.

Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli, addressing a strategic meeting of the Provincial Infrastructure Council at the Archie Gumede Conference Centre in eThekwini, emphasised that unlocking infrastructure projects is essential for creating jobs, attracting investment, and improving service delivery across the province.

A United Approach to Infrastructure

The council meeting brought together senior government officials, municipal representatives, and state-owned enterprises to map out a collaborative approach to speed up project implementation.

According to the provincial government, the Council will serve as the central coordination hub for infrastructure planning, oversight, and monitoring, with a mandate to:

Drive the implementation of the Provincial Infrastructure Master Plan .

Ensure systematic selection and prioritisation of infrastructure projects.

Align provincial infrastructure rollouts with national strategies .

Improve intergovernmental collaboration and accountability.

“The Council will also ensure that infrastructure initiatives align with the District Development Model (DDM), which aims to bring development closer to communities through integrated planning at district and local level,” the provincial government said in a statement.

Removing Bottlenecks

Premier Ntuli acknowledged that infrastructure delivery in KwaZulu-Natal has often been slowed by bureaucratic bottlenecks, poor coordination, and capacity constraints.

“We need to remove existing blockages, improve coordination between departments and municipalities, and ensure that projects are fully aligned with both national and provincial priorities,” Ntuli said.

The Premier stressed that infrastructure development is not simply about building structures but about transforming communities by improving access to housing, transport, water, sanitation, schools, and healthcare facilities.

Strengthening Technical Capacity

A key focus of the meeting was the rollout of the Infrastructure Delivery Management System (IDMS), a structured framework to improve project planning, procurement, and execution.

Discussions highlighted the importance of building technical capacity within the public sector, particularly at municipal level, where many infrastructure projects stall due to a lack of skills in project management and engineering.

The council committed to:

Training and upskilling officials responsible for planning and procurement.

Strengthening partnerships with the private sector to improve delivery.

Introducing stricter monitoring systems to track progress and accountability.

Infrastructure as a Growth Driver

KwaZulu-Natal’s infrastructure needs are vast, spanning from rebuilding communities affected by the 2022 floods, upgrading road and rail networks to support logistics, expanding energy infrastructure to meet industrial demand, and rolling out social facilities for growing communities.

By accelerating delivery, the provincial government hopes to unlock significant socio-economic benefits, including job creation, small business opportunities, and long-term investor confidence.

Looking Ahead

The Provincial Infrastructure Council is expected to meet regularly to ensure projects remain on track and to address emerging challenges swiftly. Ntuli said the council’s work will be closely tied to the province’s economic transformation agenda, ensuring infrastructure not only meets immediate needs but also positions KwaZulu-Natal for future growth and resilience.

“Our goal is to create an agile and responsive infrastructure delivery ecosystem that serves our people and drives inclusive growth,” Premier Ntuli concluded.