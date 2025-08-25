Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found at Dumping Site

A newborn girl's body was found at a waste site in Ernakulam district. Majirul Sheik and his wife, Sheela, have been implicated in the case. The police are investigating whether the child was alive at birth and have initiated legal proceedings against the parents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident unfolded in the Ernakulam district as authorities discovered the body of a newborn girl at a waste dumping site near Kanjirakkad. The grim find was made after local residents alerted the police upon spotting stray dogs in the area.

The police have apprehended Majirul Sheik, a native of Murshidabad, West Bengal, and are probing his involvement in abandoning the infant. His wife, Sheela, reportedly gave birth to the child on Monday morning and has been hospitalized. She will face custody following her discharge.

Investigators are looking into whether the baby was stillborn or alive at birth. The site has been secured for forensic examination, and the couple's residence is under scrutiny as authorities prepare for legal action based on the post-mortem results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

