Cracking Down on Fake GST Registrations: The Case of Rahul Kishan Rao Kulkarni

Rahul Kishan Rao Kulkarni from Karnataka was arrested for creating fake GST registrations using Aadhaar, PAN, and bank accounts. Accused of issuing tax invoices worth crores without actual transactions, further investigation is underway to identify other involved individuals and recover taxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:15 IST
  • India

In a significant crackdown on tax fraud, Karnataka's Department of Commercial Taxes has apprehended a man allegedly involved in a GST scam. The suspect, Rahul Kishan Rao Kulkarni, was detained in Hyderabad and faces accusations of orchestrating fraudulent GST registrations.

Rahul Kishan Rao Kulkarni, a Bidar resident, has been formally charged with creating unlawful GST registrations under his and others' names, exploiting Aadhaar, PAN cards, and bank accounts. This fraudulent activity involved issuing tax invoices valued at several crores without any real transactions of goods or services.

The department is currently probing all beneficiaries of the fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) and has vowed to recover the unpaid taxes, including interest and penalties. Officials emphasize their commitment to taking stringent measures against all those engaged in fraudulent tax evasion practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

