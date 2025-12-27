Left Menu

Khap Panchayat's Controversial Mandates: Upholding Tradition or Hindering Progress?

A khap panchayat in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, bans smartphones for children and half pants in public, urging traditional attire. It also calls for village weddings over marriage halls to preserve cultural norms. These rules aim to guide youth and maintain social values amidst smartphone addiction concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 27-12-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 22:44 IST
A khap panchayat in Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh, has introduced new measures banning children from using smartphones and wearing half pants in public places. Instead, traditional attire is encouraged, with boys advised to wear kurta-pyjamas and girls donning salwar-kurta.

The panchayat deems public displays in half pants as socially unacceptable, claiming they negatively impact society. Khap leaders have stressed that these rules apply equally to both genders, reflecting their belief in equality. The meeting further opposed weddings in marriage halls, promoting village or home ceremonies instead, to uphold cultural integrity.

Local politicians, including Baghpat MP Rajkumar Sangwan and Congress leader Chaudhary Yashpal Singh, support these measures, emphasizing the preservation of social values. The panchayat argues smartphone use distracts from education and family ties, urging the community to steer youth onto positive paths through disciplined practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

