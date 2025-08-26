PM Modi Inaugurates ₹5,400 Cr Development Projects, Hails Gujarat’s Growth

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated, laid the foundation stone, and dedicated to the nation development projects worth ₹5,400 crore in Ahmedabad today, marking a major push in Gujarat’s infrastructure, connectivity, housing, and industrial growth. Addressing a large gathering, the Prime Minister linked the occasion to the festive spirit of Ganeshotsav, describing the initiatives as an auspicious beginning for Gujarat’s continued progress.

Tribute to Gujarat’s Legacy and Resilience

PM Modi invoked Gujarat’s cultural and spiritual heritage, recalling the teachings of Dwarkadhish Shri Krishna (Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan) and Mahatma Gandhi (Charkhadhari Mohan). He said Krishna taught defense of justice, while Gandhi taught the spirit of Swadeshi and self-reliance. He linked these values to modern India’s resolve against terrorism, citing Operation Sindoor as an example of India’s strong defense policy, and to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, powered by farmers, fishermen, livestock rearers, and entrepreneurs.

The Prime Minister expressed condolences to families affected by heavy monsoon rains and cloudbursts in parts of Gujarat and India, assuring that the Centre and States are coordinating relief operations.

Gujarat: From Unrest to Industrial Hub

Shri Modi reflected on Gujarat’s transformation: from the days of frequent curfews, unrest, and limited trade opportunities to becoming one of India’s safest and fastest-growing industrial hubs.

He highlighted Gujarat’s manufacturing power:

Railways: Dahod factory producing electric locomotive engines ,

Metro coaches: Made in Gujarat and exported abroad,

Automobiles: Large-scale production of motorcycles and cars,

Aerospace: Export of aircraft components and new transport aircraft manufacturing in Vadodara ,

EV sector: Gujarat emerging as a major centre for electric vehicles , with a new initiative in Hansalpur,

Semiconductors: State poised to lead in the sector crucial for modern electronics,

Traditional industries: Textiles, gems & jewellery, and pharmaceuticals (contributing one-third of India’s exports).

Green Energy and Petrochemicals

PM Modi stressed Gujarat’s contribution to India’s renewable energy journey. The state leads in solar, wind, and nuclear energy and is expanding into green hydrogen and petrochemicals, supporting industries such as fertilizers, plastics, paints, and cosmetics.

Connectivity: Roads, Railways, and Urban Transport

The PM inaugurated and laid foundation stones for multiple projects:

Expansion of Sardar Patel Ring Road (six lanes) to ease congestion,

Widening of Viramgam–Khudrad–Rampura Road to benefit farmers and industries,

New underpasses and overbridges for smoother travel,

Modern transport: Expansion of BRTS, AC-electric buses, and metro networks in Ahmedabad.

He highlighted that since 2014, nearly 3,000 km of new rail tracks have been laid in Gujarat and the entire rail network has been electrified.

Housing and Welfare for the Poor

Reaffirming his commitment to the urban poor, PM Modi handed over 1,500 permanent homes near Sabarmati Ashram to slum dwellers, calling it a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of dignity for the poor. He said this Navratri and Diwali will be especially joyful for these families.

He cited schemes like PM SVANidhi, which has supported nearly 70 lakh street vendors across India, including lakhs in Gujarat, with access to bank loans. He noted that in 11 years, 25 crore Indians have risen out of poverty, contributing to the rise of a new middle class.

Reforms and Financial Relief

Shri Modi announced:

Tax relief – annual income up to ₹12 lakh made tax-free,

GST reforms – reducing tax burden on small entrepreneurs,

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana – six lakh families in Gujarat already benefitting, saving on electricity bills, with over ₹3,000 crore allocated.

Ahmedabad’s Transformation into a Global City

PM Modi recalled how Ahmedabad was once mocked as “Gardabad” due to dust and pollution but is today recognized as a clean, vibrant UNESCO World Heritage City.

Key highlights of Ahmedabad’s rise:

Sabarmati Riverfront – transformed from a dry drain to a cultural landmark,

Kankaria Lake – revived into a family recreation hub with boating and Kids City,

Tourism hub – blending heritage with modern attractions,

Concert economy – hosting global events like the Coldplay concert ,

World-class stadium – capacity of one lakh, hosting mega sports and entertainment events.

Call for Swadeshi During Festivals

With the festive season of Navratri, Vijayadashami, Dhanteras, and Diwali approaching, the PM urged citizens to adopt “Made in India” products for gifts, decorations, and purchases. He also appealed to shopkeepers to proudly promote Indian-made goods, turning festivals into celebrations of self-reliance and prosperity.

Gujarat: Powering India’s Future

PM Modi concluded by emphasizing that Gujarat’s two decades of steady development have made it a model for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. From industry and agriculture to energy and tourism, Gujarat is driving India’s rise as a global manufacturing hub and innovation leader.