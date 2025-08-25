Eknath Shinde Assures Continuation of Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Financial Strain

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has moved to dispel doubts over the future of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, a scheme benefiting women, asserting its continuation despite financial challenges faced by the state.

Shinde emphasized the government's commitment to implementing poll promises, including a phased loan waiver for farmers. His statements arrived amidst speculation and criticism from the opposition, who he accused of seeking to halt the scheme's progress. The scheme reportedly strengthened voter support for the Mahayuti alliance in previous elections.

However, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare highlighted ongoing scrutiny, revealing that 26 lakh ineligible beneficiaries have been flagged for verification and potential action. This development places pressure on the state's financial resources, already strained by the scheme's demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)