Eknath Shinde Assures Continuation of Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Financial Strain

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has affirmed that the Ladki Bahin Yojana for women will continue, despite financial challenges and opposition criticism. He emphasized fulfilling poll promises in phases, including a loan waiver for farmers. The scheme, however, faces scrutiny over 26 lakh ineligible beneficiaries identified for verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 23:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has moved to dispel doubts over the future of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, a scheme benefiting women, asserting its continuation despite financial challenges faced by the state.

Shinde emphasized the government's commitment to implementing poll promises, including a phased loan waiver for farmers. His statements arrived amidst speculation and criticism from the opposition, who he accused of seeking to halt the scheme's progress. The scheme reportedly strengthened voter support for the Mahayuti alliance in previous elections.

However, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare highlighted ongoing scrutiny, revealing that 26 lakh ineligible beneficiaries have been flagged for verification and potential action. This development places pressure on the state's financial resources, already strained by the scheme's demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

