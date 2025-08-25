Trump's Crackdown on Flag Burning: Executive Order Sparks Legal Debates
President Donald Trump signed an executive order mandating investigations and prosecutions for flag burning, challenging its status as protected speech under the First Amendment. The order cites its potential to incite violence. It also includes penalties for both citizens and foreign nationals, drawing criticism for potential overreach.
- Country:
- United States
In a controversial move, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order demanding that flag burning be investigated and prosecuted, despite the Supreme Court's earlier rulings classifying it as protected political expression under the First Amendment.
The order acknowledges the 1989 court decision that deemed flag burning a form of free speech, but Trump insists it can be prosecuted if perceived as inciting lawlessness. The President, without providing examples, claims that flag burning leads to unprecedented riots and societal unrest.
The order specifies harsh penalties, including jail time and immigration consequences, sparking debates on constitutional rights and the fine line between inciting violence and exercising free speech.
(With inputs from agencies.)
