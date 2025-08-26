Corruption Allegations Erupt at Thane Municipal Corporation

On Monday, Congress activists staged a protest outside the Thane Municipal Corporation, accusing its Town Planning Department of being rife with corruption under the current administrative oversight.

Thane city Congress president Vikrant Chavan criticized the newly published draft of ward formation, labeling it as misleading and biased, and suggested it was designed to favor specific interests.

Accusations extended to failures in the management of waste, pothole repairs, water supply, and traffic regulation, with Chavan recalling exposure of a prior Rs 2,700 crore waste management scandal. No comment was available from civic authorities.

