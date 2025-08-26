Left Menu

Corruption Allegations Erupt at Thane Municipal Corporation

Congress activists rallied at Thane Municipal Corporation, accusing its Town Planning Department of unchecked corruption amidst the current administrative rule. Led by Vikrant Chavan, the protest highlighted alleged biases in ward formation and criticized failures in waste management and infrastructure maintenance.

Updated: 26-08-2025 00:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Congress activists staged a protest outside the Thane Municipal Corporation, accusing its Town Planning Department of being rife with corruption under the current administrative oversight.

Thane city Congress president Vikrant Chavan criticized the newly published draft of ward formation, labeling it as misleading and biased, and suggested it was designed to favor specific interests.

Accusations extended to failures in the management of waste, pothole repairs, water supply, and traffic regulation, with Chavan recalling exposure of a prior Rs 2,700 crore waste management scandal. No comment was available from civic authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

