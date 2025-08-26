Diplomatic Dance: Trump Eyes Meeting with Kim Amid Tense Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, aiming for a discussion this year as he welcomed South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to the White House.

Despite a July trade deal benefiting South Korean exports, tensions persist over nuclear energy, defense spending, and economic agreements. Korean Air's historic Boeing purchase marked the occasion, though North Korea has remained silent on Trump's outreach.

President Lee avoided confrontational diplomacy, instead focusing on trade and economic cooperation during his visit, while discussions also highlighted South Korea's economic reliance on U.S. security support and military collaboration.

