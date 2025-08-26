Left Menu

Australia Expels Iranian Ambassador Amid Alleged Antisemitic Attacks

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has accused Iran of orchestrating antisemitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. After Australian intelligence linked Iran to these incidents, the government decided to expel the Iranian ambassador. This move comes amidst a surge in antisemitic events following the 2023 Israel-Hamas conflict.

26-08-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a bold move, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has accused Iran of orchestrating antisemitic attacks within the country. According to Albanese, Australian intelligence services have traced at least two incidents, one targeting a Sydney restaurant and another a Melbourne mosque, back to Iranian directives.

The Prime Minister announced the expulsion of the Iranian ambassador as a direct consequence of these revelations. This decisive action highlights the Australian government's zero-tolerance policy toward foreign interference in domestic affairs.

The controversy comes amid a noticeable rise in antisemitic incidents across Sydney and Melbourne since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war in 2023. Albanese underscored the credibility of the intelligence obtained by ASIO, Australia's primary domestic spy agency, which assessed Iran's involvement despite its attempts to conceal it.

