Farmer Falls Victim to Rs 1.44 Crore Liquor Licence Fraud

A 29-year-old farmer from Nashik was allegedly duped of Rs 1.44 crore by a man promising a liquor shop licence in Navi Mumbai. Despite payment, the accused misappropriated funds and provided invalid cheques. An FIR under cheating charges is filed as investigations continue.

A farmer from Nashik has reportedly been deceived in a Rs 1.44 crore fraud related to a liquor shop licence, as police announced.

The accused, originally from Kalyan, had assured the farmer that he could procure a liquor licence transfer in Panvel, Navi Mumbai. Trusting his assurances, the victim paid large sums between July 2024 and January 2023. However, the accused diverted Rs 83 lakh and failed to secure the licence.

The situation worsened when reimbursement cheques issued by the accused bounced. Consequently, an FIR was lodged against the suspect on charges of cheating, and a detailed investigation is ongoing.

