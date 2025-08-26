Global South Solidarity Shines at Upcoming SCO Summit

President Xi Jinping is gearing up to host a pivotal summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to underscore Global South unity amid shifting global power dynamics.

The event will feature key appearances, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, aiming to showcase a post-American-led international framework.

Despite criticisms of limited concrete achievements, the summit is seen as a powerful demonstration of geopolitical optics, reinforcing China's strategic interests amid international tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)