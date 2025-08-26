Left Menu

Global South Solidarity Shines at Upcoming SCO Summit

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, aims to demonstrate Global South solidarity against Western influence. President Xi Jinping will host leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the bloc's strategic significance despite limited substantial cooperation outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:43 IST
Global South Solidarity Shines at Upcoming SCO Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Xi Jinping is gearing up to host a pivotal summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to underscore Global South unity amid shifting global power dynamics.

The event will feature key appearances, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, aiming to showcase a post-American-led international framework.

Despite criticisms of limited concrete achievements, the summit is seen as a powerful demonstration of geopolitical optics, reinforcing China's strategic interests amid international tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Att...

 Global
2
Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

 Japan
3
Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

 Global
4
Supreme Court Developments in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case: Justice Sundresh Recuses

Supreme Court Developments in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case: Justice Sundresh R...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025