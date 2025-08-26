Global South Solidarity Shines at Upcoming SCO Summit
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, aims to demonstrate Global South solidarity against Western influence. President Xi Jinping will host leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the bloc's strategic significance despite limited substantial cooperation outcomes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:43 IST
President Xi Jinping is gearing up to host a pivotal summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to underscore Global South unity amid shifting global power dynamics.
The event will feature key appearances, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, aiming to showcase a post-American-led international framework.
Despite criticisms of limited concrete achievements, the summit is seen as a powerful demonstration of geopolitical optics, reinforcing China's strategic interests amid international tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Paras Dairy Expands Galacia Cheese to West and South India
New Pilot Training Hub in Mumbai to Elevate India's Aviation Sector
Quad Powers Unite: India's Strategic Stance with Japan and Beyond
Reddy's Candidature Stirs South Indian Political Battle
Modi Champions Swadeshi and Make in India at Electric Vehicle Launch