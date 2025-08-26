Surging Antisemitism: Australia's Year of Unrest

Australia has witnessed a significant rise in antisemitic attacks since October 2023, with more than 2,000 incidents reported over a year, according to the Executive Council of Australian Jewry. The increase in hostility has been particularly noticeable following Israel's conflict with Gaza.

Notably, the Australian government identified connections between the Iranian government and certain attacks, prompting diplomatic tensions. In response, the Australian government expelled Iran's ambassador and intensified efforts to combat antisemitism through law enforcement and policy changes.

Key incidents included vandalism and arson targeting synagogues and Jewish businesses across major cities like Sydney and Melbourne. The authorities have responded by launching a Federal Police Task Force and tightening legal frameworks, reflecting the nation's ongoing struggle against hate crimes and international political pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)