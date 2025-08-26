Left Menu

Australia Expels Iranian Ambassador over Antisemitic Attacks

Australia has expelled Iran's ambassador after accusing Tehran of orchestrating two antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese cited intelligence linking Iran to these actions aimed at disrupting social harmony. In response, Australia suspended its Tehran embassy operations and labeled Iran's Revolutionary Guard as terrorists.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia has taken the unprecedented step of expelling Iran's ambassador, following accusations that Tehran orchestrated antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. This mark's the country's first envoy expulsion since World War Two, signaling escalated diplomatic tensions over a series of targeted vandalism incidents.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed credible intelligence from the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation indicating that Iran directed at least two aggressive acts on Australian soil, aimed at creating social discord. These incendiary acts included a fire at a kosher restaurant and the Adass Israel Synagogue.

The Australian government has responded by suspending its embassy operations in Tehran and classifying Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. With Foreign Minister Penny Wong giving Iranian Ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi seven days to leave, Australia underscores its firm stance against acts threatening national security.

