Trade Tensions Escalate: U.S. Slaps 25% Tariff on Indian Goods

The United States is set to impose a 25% tariff on Indian-origin goods starting Wednesday. This move comes as a response to India's augmented purchases of Russian oil, which Washington perceives as indirect support for Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

The tariffs, notified by U.S. Homeland Security, will target goods for consumption or withdrawn from warehouses for consumption from early Wednesday. Notably, exceptions will be made for in-transit shipments, humanitarian aid, and items under reciprocal trade agreements. The Indian government is bracing for the consequences, with plans to aid affected exporters financially and encourage market diversification.

Exporters are already feeling the pressure, with U.S. orders dwindling. The increased tariffs could lead to a 20-30% reduction in exports starting September. Financial aid, including increased bank loan subsidies, has been promised, although analysts warn of potential economic impacts if the tariffs remain in place long-term.

(With inputs from agencies.)