Australia Expels Iranian Ambassador Amid Rising Tensions

Australia has accused Iran of orchestrating two antisemitic arson incidents in Sydney and Melbourne, prompting the government to expel Tehran's ambassador. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed that credible intelligence from the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) confirmed Iran's involvement in the attacks, which occurred amid the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The attacks targeted a kosher restaurant and the Adass Israel Synagogue, according to Albanese, who emphasized these violent acts aimed to disrupt Australia's social harmony. In response, Australia has suspended its diplomatic operations in Tehran and plans to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group. Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced Iran's ambassador and three officials have seven days to vacate the country.

The IRGC is accused of using local organized crime groups to carry out these crimes. Australia's Jewish community and Iranian-born residents have shown support for the government's firm stance. The move comes as Australian-Israeli relations face challenges due to Canberra's recognition of a Palestinian state, which has further fueled tensions and public protests across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)