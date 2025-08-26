Left Menu

Australia Expels Iranian Ambassador Amid Rising Tensions

Australia has expelled Iran's ambassador over antisemitic arson attacks allegedly directed by Iran in Sydney and Melbourne. Prime Minister Albanese announced the move as Iran attempted to conceal its involvement. Australia's relations with Iran deteriorate as the government also designated IRGC as a terrorist organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 13:18 IST
Australia Expels Iranian Ambassador Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia has accused Iran of orchestrating two antisemitic arson incidents in Sydney and Melbourne, prompting the government to expel Tehran's ambassador. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed that credible intelligence from the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) confirmed Iran's involvement in the attacks, which occurred amid the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The attacks targeted a kosher restaurant and the Adass Israel Synagogue, according to Albanese, who emphasized these violent acts aimed to disrupt Australia's social harmony. In response, Australia has suspended its diplomatic operations in Tehran and plans to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group. Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced Iran's ambassador and three officials have seven days to vacate the country.

The IRGC is accused of using local organized crime groups to carry out these crimes. Australia's Jewish community and Iranian-born residents have shown support for the government's firm stance. The move comes as Australian-Israeli relations face challenges due to Canberra's recognition of a Palestinian state, which has further fueled tensions and public protests across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Developments in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case: Justice Sundresh Recuses

Supreme Court Developments in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case: Justice Sundresh R...

 India
2
Rising Crime Stats in Singapore: A Mid-Year Overview

Rising Crime Stats in Singapore: A Mid-Year Overview

 Singapore
3
Paras Dairy Expands Galacia Cheese to West and South India

Paras Dairy Expands Galacia Cheese to West and South India

 India
4
Wibmo: Chart-Topping Innovator in Fraud Prevention

Wibmo: Chart-Topping Innovator in Fraud Prevention

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025