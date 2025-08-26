Australia Expels Iranian Ambassador Amid Rising Tensions
Australia has expelled Iran's ambassador over antisemitic arson attacks allegedly directed by Iran in Sydney and Melbourne. Prime Minister Albanese announced the move as Iran attempted to conceal its involvement. Australia's relations with Iran deteriorate as the government also designated IRGC as a terrorist organization.
Australia has accused Iran of orchestrating two antisemitic arson incidents in Sydney and Melbourne, prompting the government to expel Tehran's ambassador. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed that credible intelligence from the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) confirmed Iran's involvement in the attacks, which occurred amid the Israel-Gaza conflict.
The attacks targeted a kosher restaurant and the Adass Israel Synagogue, according to Albanese, who emphasized these violent acts aimed to disrupt Australia's social harmony. In response, Australia has suspended its diplomatic operations in Tehran and plans to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group. Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced Iran's ambassador and three officials have seven days to vacate the country.
The IRGC is accused of using local organized crime groups to carry out these crimes. Australia's Jewish community and Iranian-born residents have shown support for the government's firm stance. The move comes as Australian-Israeli relations face challenges due to Canberra's recognition of a Palestinian state, which has further fueled tensions and public protests across the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- Iran
- antisemitic
- arson
- ambassador
- expulsion
- synagogue
- IRGC
- security
- intelligence
ALSO READ
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks
Australia Expels Iranian Ambassador Over Antisemitic Attacks
Australia Expels Iranian Ambassador Amid Antisemitic Attack Links
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Rising Tensions
Australian prime minister says Iran directed at least 2 antisemitic attacks in Australia and expels ambassador, reports AP