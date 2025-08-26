Quad Powers Unite: India's Strategic Stance with Japan and Beyond
India and Japan view the Quad group as crucial, especially concerning critical minerals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to discuss the Quad at a summit in Japan, before attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in China, marking his first visit there in over seven years.
The Quad group of countries, comprising India, Japan, Australia, and the U.S., has become of significant importance for India and Japan. This is particularly in matters relating to critical minerals, as confirmed by India's foreign ministry this Tuesday.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a Japan visit on August 29-30, for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. Discussions will be held with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, focusing on the Quad grouping.
Modi will then head to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The Quad countries share concerns about China's growing influence, particularly regarding critical minerals, prompting a new minerals initiative last month aimed at countering China.
- READ MORE ON:
- Quad group
- India
- Japan
- critical minerals
- Modi
- Shigeru Ishiba
- Tianjin
- SCO summit
- Washington
- Beijing
ALSO READ
Gujarat Erupts with Pride: PM Modi Launches Suzuki's e-VITARA
PM Modi's visit to Japan will consolidate our friendship and open fresh avenues for cooperation: FS Misri.
Modi's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties in Asia
PM Modi expected to hold bilateral meetings on sidelines of SCO summit in China's Tianjin: MEA.
Swadeshi should be our life mantra; swadeshi is where money is invested by anybody but work is done by Indians: PM Modi.