Quad Powers Unite: India's Strategic Stance with Japan and Beyond

The Quad group of countries, comprising India, Japan, Australia, and the U.S., has become of significant importance for India and Japan. This is particularly in matters relating to critical minerals, as confirmed by India's foreign ministry this Tuesday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a Japan visit on August 29-30, for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. Discussions will be held with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, focusing on the Quad grouping.

Modi will then head to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The Quad countries share concerns about China's growing influence, particularly regarding critical minerals, prompting a new minerals initiative last month aimed at countering China.