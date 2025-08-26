Left Menu

Quad Powers Unite: India's Strategic Stance with Japan and Beyond

India and Japan view the Quad group as crucial, especially concerning critical minerals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to discuss the Quad at a summit in Japan, before attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in China, marking his first visit there in over seven years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 13:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Quad group of countries, comprising India, Japan, Australia, and the U.S., has become of significant importance for India and Japan. This is particularly in matters relating to critical minerals, as confirmed by India's foreign ministry this Tuesday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a Japan visit on August 29-30, for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. Discussions will be held with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, focusing on the Quad grouping.

Modi will then head to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The Quad countries share concerns about China's growing influence, particularly regarding critical minerals, prompting a new minerals initiative last month aimed at countering China.

