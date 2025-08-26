Left Menu

Supreme Court Developments in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case: Justice Sundresh Recuses

Justice M M Sundresh of the Supreme Court has recused himself from hearing the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling, implicated in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. There have been multiple adjournments in the matter. Justice N Kotiswar Singh remains on the bench amidst ongoing legal proceedings.

Updated: 26-08-2025 14:05 IST
Justice M M Sundresh of the Supreme Court on Tuesday stepped away from the bail plea hearing of advocate Surendra Gadling, a key figure in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

The apex court's digital records indicate that this highly anticipated case will no longer appear before Justice Sundresh, leaving Justice N Kotiswar Singh on the bench.

Earlier, advocate Anand Grover had sought an expedited hearing before Chief Justice B R Gavai, noting Gadling's prolonged detention over 6.5 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

