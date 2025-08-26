CBI Nabs Delhi Police Head Constable at Ashok Vihar in Bribery Scandal
A Delhi Police head constable was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. He allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh to avoid filing an FIR, which was negotiated to Rs 2 lakh. A CBI operation caught him red-handed during the act, leading to his apprehension.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a Delhi Police head constable, stationed at Ashok Vihar, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. The incident exposes a wider concern of corrupt practices within the force.
The probe began after a complaint was filed, accusing a sub-inspector and head constable Rajkumar Meena of soliciting Rs 3 lakh to refrain from registering a First Information Report (FIR) against the complainant. Following negotiations, the demand was lowered to Rs 2 lakh. Meena allegedly requested an initial payment of Rs 1 lakh.
The CBI orchestrated a sting operation, successfully trapping Meena in the act of accepting the ill-gotten gains. He was caught red-handed, a spokesperson for the CBI confirmed Tuesday, highlighting a significant victory in the agency's ongoing battle against corruption.
