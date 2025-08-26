Vibrant Villages Programme: Securing Borders, Revitalizing Communities

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the critical issue of demographic changes in India's border areas, attributing them to a deliberate strategy impacting national security. Shah called for the removal of illegal religious encroachments within a 30-kilometre border radius and commended Gujarat for its effective actions.

Speaking at the Vibrant Villages Programme workshop, Shah outlined key objectives: preventing border village migration, ensuring full government scheme participation, and strengthening villages for enhanced national security. He emphasized that demographic shifts should not be seen as mere geographical consequences but as intentional designs.

Shah urged cooperation from district magistrates and emphasized holistic development, advocating for infrastructure enhancement, cultural preservation, and employment through local sourcing and tourism. The programme's success in Arunachal Pradesh exemplifies its potential for reversing migration trends and securing borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)