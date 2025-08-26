Left Menu

Vibrant Villages Programme: Securing Borders, Revitalizing Communities

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted demographic shifts in border areas, urging action against illegal encroachments. The Vibrant Villages Programme aims to prevent migration, ensure full scheme benefits, and strengthen border security. Shah praised Gujarat's efforts and emphasized joint government action for holistic border village development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the critical issue of demographic changes in India's border areas, attributing them to a deliberate strategy impacting national security. Shah called for the removal of illegal religious encroachments within a 30-kilometre border radius and commended Gujarat for its effective actions.

Speaking at the Vibrant Villages Programme workshop, Shah outlined key objectives: preventing border village migration, ensuring full government scheme participation, and strengthening villages for enhanced national security. He emphasized that demographic shifts should not be seen as mere geographical consequences but as intentional designs.

Shah urged cooperation from district magistrates and emphasized holistic development, advocating for infrastructure enhancement, cultural preservation, and employment through local sourcing and tourism. The programme's success in Arunachal Pradesh exemplifies its potential for reversing migration trends and securing borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

