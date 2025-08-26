CDS Anil Chauhan Urges Jointness, Tech Adoption at RAN SAMWAD Defence Seminar

Emphasising that the battlefields of the future will blur traditional service boundaries, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan called for swift and decisive joint responses across multiple domains to secure victory in tomorrow’s wars. He was delivering the keynote address at RAN SAMWAD, a first-of-its-kind Tri-service seminar on war, warfare and warfighting, held at the Army War College, Dr Ambedkar Nagar, on the theme “Impact of Technology on Warfare.”

Jointness and Aatmanirbharta: Cornerstones of Future Preparedness

General Chauhan underscored that ‘jointness’ is the foundational principle guiding India’s military transformation. He urged the armed forces to break down silos between the Army, Navy, and Air Force, stressing that future conflicts will demand seamless integration across land, sea, air, space, and cyber domains.

Highlighting Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence manufacturing as a critical requirement, he said India must invest in integrated logistics and indigenous technologies to ensure operational independence. He reaffirmed the commitment to developing Sudarshan Chakra – India’s own version of the Iron Dome – designed to function both as a shield and a sword for protecting the nation’s skies while enhancing deterrence.

Harnessing Emerging Technologies

The CDS called for absorbing disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Cyberwarfare tools, and Robotics into operational doctrines. He noted that adversaries are likely to exploit technological superiority, and therefore, India must stay ahead by institutionalising joint training, developing indigenous solutions, and fostering a culture of innovation within the armed forces.

“Future wars will not be won by numbers alone, but by the ability to integrate technology, strategy, and leadership in real time,” he remarked.

Civil-Military Integration and Strategic Thinking

For robust civil-military integration, General Chauhan stressed greater collaboration between the military, academia, industry, and research institutions. He cited the need to expand the intellectual pool of defence research and urged young scholars to contribute to the scholarly analysis of Indian wars and strategies, an area he said has been relatively underexplored.

Quoting Kautilya, he reminded the audience that India has long been a fountainhead of strategic thought and knowledge. Yet, he lamented the lack of comprehensive literature on topics like leadership, morale, motivation, and the technological dimensions of war.

“India must become Sashakt (Empowered), Surakshit (Secure), Aatmanirbhar (Self-reliant), and Viksit (Developed). Achieving this requires the participation of all stakeholders in building future-ready forces,” he said.

RAN SAMWAD: A Platform for Practitioners and Young Officers

General Chauhan described RAN SAMWAD as an inclusive platform designed to amplify the voices of young and mid-level officers, who bring fresh perspectives and are attuned to the pace of technological advancements. Their input, he said, must complement the experience of senior commanders, creating a synergy between new ideas and time-tested wisdom.

The seminar, spread over two days, is the first tri-service dialogue of its kind, bringing together serving military professionals for strategic-level discussions on warfare, doctrine, and innovation.

Key Outcomes and Participation

The event is expected to see the release of new Joint Doctrines and a Technology Perspective & Capability Roadmap, charting India’s path towards developing advanced defence capabilities.

On the concluding day, Defence Minister (Raksha Mantri) Shri Rajnath Singh will deliver the plenary address, highlighting the government’s policy direction for defence reforms, capability development, and technological adoption.

RAN SAMWAD marks a significant step in reshaping India’s strategic and doctrinal landscape. By combining insights from operational commanders, young officers, technologists, and policymakers, the seminar seeks to prepare the armed forces for the wars of the future—multi-domain, technology-driven, and unforgiving of fragmentation.

General Chauhan’s message was clear: India’s path to victory lies in jointness, indigenous innovation, and readiness to adapt to rapidly evolving warfare domains.