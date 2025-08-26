Empowering Veterans: Assam's Initiative for Ex-Servicemen

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has highlighted the invaluable contribution of ex-servicemen in motivating the nation's youth toward nation-building. Speaking at the 'Rishte Sainik Se' event, he thanked ex-servicemen for their sacrifices and outlined key government schemes available for them.

The governor guaranteed full support from his office to ensure the welfare of ex-servicemen and encouraged them to share their experiences to inspire the younger generation. Among the attendees were esteemed veterans like Air Marshal Anjan Gogoi, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, and Lt Gen Pranab Kumar Bharali.

Brigadier Polash Choudhury, director of Sainik Welfare, detailed measures such as job reservations and enhanced cash rewards for gallantry awardees. The gathering served as a platform to apprise ex-servicemen and their families of the various benefits at their disposal.

