India Strengthens Naval Power with INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri Commissioning

In a significant boost to India's maritime defenses, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday commissioned two state-of-the-art stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, at the Eastern Naval Command. The frigates are part of India's Project 17A, symbolizing a leap in naval engineering and defense capability.

The frigates, constructed at different shipyards, feature advanced stealth technology and weapon systems capable of a full range of operations. They are the result of a robust industrial ecosystem and support the Government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, marking a milestone in indigenous warship design.

Joining the Eastern Fleet, these ships will bolster India's naval strength, reaffirming the nation's commitment to self-reliance in defense production and securing maritime interests across the Indian Ocean Region.

