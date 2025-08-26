India Strengthens Naval Power with INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri Commissioning
India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, commissioned two advanced stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, at the Eastern Naval Command. Built under Project 17A, these ships enhance India's maritime capabilities with cutting-edge design and indigenous technologies, supporting the country's self-reliance initiative in defense manufacturing.
In a significant boost to India's maritime defenses, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday commissioned two state-of-the-art stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, at the Eastern Naval Command. The frigates are part of India's Project 17A, symbolizing a leap in naval engineering and defense capability.
The frigates, constructed at different shipyards, feature advanced stealth technology and weapon systems capable of a full range of operations. They are the result of a robust industrial ecosystem and support the Government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, marking a milestone in indigenous warship design.
Joining the Eastern Fleet, these ships will bolster India's naval strength, reaffirming the nation's commitment to self-reliance in defense production and securing maritime interests across the Indian Ocean Region.
