Befriending Guard Dogs: Inside the Najafgarh Godown Heist
A godown in Najafgarh witnessed a unique burglary where an employee, Mumtaz, stole over Rs 4 lakh by befriending guard dogs and bypassing security. The act was a planned revenge over salary disputes. Police investigations led to Mumtaz's arrest and recovery of part of the stolen cash.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:54 IST
- Country:
- India
In a perplexing case of burglary, a man calmly strolled past guard dogs, having befriended them, to execute a heist at a Najafgarh godown, officials revealed on Tuesday.
The perpetrator, identified as Mumtaz, was an employee at the godown, driven to commit the crime as an act of revenge after being denied a salary advance.
Police investigations utilized CCTV footage and technical surveillance to track Mumtaz, leading to his arrest near the Sai Baba Mandir. Officers recovered Rs 3.14 lakh of the stolen cash, with efforts ongoing to trace his associate and the remaining money.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha Revenue Employees End Strike Amid Floods and Festivities
Unified Pension Scheme: A New Option for Government Employees
J&K Governor Sacks Government Employees for Terror Links Amid Renewed Crackdown
J&K Lieutenant Governor Fires Two Employees Linked to Terror Activities
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha orders dismissal of two government employees over alleged terror links: Official.