Befriending Guard Dogs: Inside the Najafgarh Godown Heist

In a perplexing case of burglary, a man calmly strolled past guard dogs, having befriended them, to execute a heist at a Najafgarh godown, officials revealed on Tuesday.

The perpetrator, identified as Mumtaz, was an employee at the godown, driven to commit the crime as an act of revenge after being denied a salary advance.

Police investigations utilized CCTV footage and technical surveillance to track Mumtaz, leading to his arrest near the Sai Baba Mandir. Officers recovered Rs 3.14 lakh of the stolen cash, with efforts ongoing to trace his associate and the remaining money.

(With inputs from agencies.)