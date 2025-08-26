Left Menu

Befriending Guard Dogs: Inside the Najafgarh Godown Heist

A godown in Najafgarh witnessed a unique burglary where an employee, Mumtaz, stole over Rs 4 lakh by befriending guard dogs and bypassing security. The act was a planned revenge over salary disputes. Police investigations led to Mumtaz's arrest and recovery of part of the stolen cash.

26-08-2025
Befriending Guard Dogs: Inside the Najafgarh Godown Heist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a perplexing case of burglary, a man calmly strolled past guard dogs, having befriended them, to execute a heist at a Najafgarh godown, officials revealed on Tuesday.

The perpetrator, identified as Mumtaz, was an employee at the godown, driven to commit the crime as an act of revenge after being denied a salary advance.

Police investigations utilized CCTV footage and technical surveillance to track Mumtaz, leading to his arrest near the Sai Baba Mandir. Officers recovered Rs 3.14 lakh of the stolen cash, with efforts ongoing to trace his associate and the remaining money.

(With inputs from agencies.)

