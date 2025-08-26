Bodoland Territorial Council Election Dynamics Unveiled

Assam is set to witness the Bodoland Territorial Council elections on September 22, covering 40 seats across five districts. According to State Election Commissioner Ranjan Sarma, nominations must be filed by September 2, and the counting process will conclude by September 28.

The election involves an electorate of 26,57,937, including 13,23,399 males, 13,34,521 females, and 17 people of other genders. Importantly, 30 of 40 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, with the remaining seats open for non-tribal candidates.

This election will be governed strictly under the model code of conduct immediately effective in the Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, and Tamulpur districts, underscoring its significant impact in Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region.

